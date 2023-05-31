Arts center receives $20K

From left, Thomas Rudy, region president, C&N Bank; Rachael Clark, VP, regional retail market leader, C&N Bank; Jim Dougherty, executive director, Community Arts Center; Ana Gonzalez-White, College Relations Officer in charge of CAC Development.

WILLIAMSPORT — The Community Arts Center received a $20,000 donation from Citizens & Northern Bank, as part of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

The contribution will be used to support the approved educational programming.

