Arts center receives $20K

WILLIAMSPORT — The Community Arts Center received a $20,000 donation from Citizens & Northern Bank, as part of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.
The contribution will be used to support the approved educational programming.
“We are appreciative of the Community Arts Center and their efforts to bring educational programming in the arts to the youth in our community. C&N is proud to continue the support of these programs that allow our younger generation to gain exposure to the arts in a facility that has a rich history,” said Thomas Rudy, regional president.
The Community Arts Center is an approved Educational Improvement Organization by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The EITC program provides tax credits to eligible companies that do business in the state when they contribute to scholarship organizations, educational improvement organizations and/or pre-kindergarten scholarship organizations.
“The financial support we receive from the EITC program is an essential component of much of our community-oriented programming, allowing us to not only showcase local performers in productions like Student Summer Stock and The Nutcracker, but also to provide quality educational programming to area K-12 learners through our Educational Series,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the CAC. “The generosity shown by C&N bank plays a critical role in making those events happen, and we’re very grateful to have the ability to continue contributing to meaningful cultural and educational events for our area.”
Funding for the educational programming is derived from various sources, including EITC Funds, individual donations, corporate sponsorships, and grants.
“This funding from Citizens & Northern Bank is making a difference and I want to thank them for recognizing how the arts can inspire and transform our youth and by extension our community,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, college relations officer in charge of CAC Development.
