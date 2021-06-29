MILTON — As 9-year-old Kaya Medley sat at a table in her home speaking about her modeling and acting aspirations, her mother and father looked at one another with pride.
Mike and Kara Medley said they were pleasantly surprised to see the poise Kaya displayed in discussing her opportunity to attend Passport Discovery in August, in Orlando, Fla.
“We’re very proud,” Kara said. “This is definitely something that has improved her confidence in herself.”
Kaya, who will turn 10 on Aug. 27 and will be entering fifth grade at Baugher Elementary School, said she became interested in modeling in January 2020.
“We were at the (Pennsylvania) Farm Show and they were taking photos,” said Kaya, who participated in a photo shoot there.
After participating in the shoot, she enrolled in classes through the Barbizon School of Modeling and Acting.
“They had classes so you could learn to be a better model or actor,” Kaya said.
She particularly enjoyed learning how to present herself on a modeling runway.
“When it’s her time to go out there, it’s time for her to be the best,” Mike said.
He noted there’s more to modeling and acting than looks, and said he’s proud of the level of self confidence his daughter has gained through the classes.
Kaya was surprised when she learned of being selected to attend Passport to Discovery, a program in which aspiring models and actors are given the opportunity to present their skills before agents.
“After you graduate from modeling school, they pick a couple of people out of the class to go to (Passport to Discovery),” Kaya explained. “I was pretty excited. I didn’t think I’d be picked.”
She will be participating in four different competitions, one where she will display her fashion runway skills, another where she will wear jeans while displaying on a runway, a commercial audition and a competition where she will be given a script to read.
Kaya and her family will be in Florida five days for the competition, with Kaya participating in three days of competitions as well as several related seminars.
“On the last day of the competition there are call backs,” Kara said, noting that individuals who catch the eye of agents may be asked to participate in other related competitions.
She said agents interested in signing potential models or actors likely won’t reach out to their families until after the competition.
“I’m nervous but I’m also excited,” Kaya said of the opportunity.
Mike and Kara said participating in Passport to Discovery is an “expensive endeavor.”
Costs include travel expenses, the purchase of competition outfits and photos, as well as competition entry fees.
“She’s had a photo shoot that we had to make sure we had trendy apparel for,” Kara said. “All of these things go into looking your best.”
To help cover the costs, the Medleys have sent letters to area businesses and civic organizations asking for support.
In addition, the family will be holding a chicken barbecue Sunday, July 25.
Details on the chicken barbecue, and how to pre-order, will be posted on a Facebook page soon to be created, titled Kaya Medley’s Modeling Fundraiser.
Outside of modeling, Kaya enjoys playing on the Milton Amigas U12 soccer team.
In school, her favorite subject is math.
Kaya has two siblings, Kali, age 3, and Kingston, who is 1.
