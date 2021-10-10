WILLIAMSPORT — Bringing a series of five concerts to the season, Williamsport Symphony Orchestra and Music Director/Conductor Gerardo Edelstein will offer the first performance at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Community Arts Center.
A Music Celebration will include the "Carnival Overture" by Antonin Dvorak, the Celtic-influenced "Flute Concerto" by Christopher Rouse and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, the “Pastoral.”
Reuben Councill will return to the concert hall to accompany his fellow musicians, playing flute for the Rouse concerto.
For tickets, call 570-326-2424 or visit CACLIVE.com.
