SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University team that participated in the worldwide People’s EcoChallenge finished seventh among 467 teams worldwide.
Seventy students, faculty and staff members made up the SU Sustainability Warriors – nearly the smallest team among the challenge’s top 10 point-earners — which included multiple teams from Hewlett Packard.
EcoChallenge is an international event to raise awareness about the impact humans have on the environment and the power of collective action.
“What I really like about the EcoChallenge is that participants take on individual actions, but we compete as a team,” said Derek Martin, sustainability coordinator at Susquehanna. “It demonstrates the impact small changes in behavior can have when we all do it together.”
The SU Sustainability Warriors collectively: Saved 1,166 pounds of carbon dioxide; avoided 204 miles of car travel; watched 13 environmental documentaries; engaged in 30 conversations about sustainability; ate 356 meatless or vegan meals; enjoyed 7,495 minutes outside; saved 2,172 gallons of water; and prevented 378 plastic bottles, 422 plastic containers and 210 plastic straws from ending up in a landfill.
This was the university’s third consecutive year competing in the People’s EcoChallenge.
