HARRISBURG — Data provided Monday by the state Department of Health (DOH) showed Pennsylvania added 16,434 cases of COVID-19 over 24 hours, while 84 new deaths were reported.
Locally, single-day case counts increased by 104 in Northumberland County, 60 in Lycoming County, 38 in Union County, 19 in Montour County and 14 in Snyder County. Two new deaths were reported in both Northumberland and Lycoming counties and one new death was reported in Snyder County.
The state has now logged over 1.72 million cases and 36,799 Pennsylvanians have died due to COVID, according to the DOH.
Cases, and deaths, by county:
• Lycoming County, 18,442 cases, 445 deaths
• Montour County, 3,104 cases, 81 deaths
• Northumberland County, 15,480 cases, 473 deaths
• Snyder County, 5,178 cases, 128 deaths
• Union County, 7,397 cases, 133 deaths
Vaccination (full) rates by county:
• Lycoming County, 49%
• Montour County, 73%
• Northumberland County, 54%
• Snyder County, 45%
• Union County, 47%
