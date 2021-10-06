WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC is offering $55 mammograms for those with no or limited insurance coverage, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Appointments are limited.
The mammograms will be offered: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oct. 9 and 23 at U PMC Muncy, 215 E. Water St., call 570-321-2545 for appointments; 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oct. 16 and 30 at Breast Health Center, UPMC Williamsport, Divine Providence Campus, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, call 570-316-8200 for appointments; and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro, call 570-723-0160 for appointments
For more information about screenings and Breast Health services at UPMC in North Central Pa., visit UPMC.com/BreastNCPA.
