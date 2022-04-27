MILLVILLE — Tiffany Anderson, first grade teacher at Millville Elementary School, recently received an Outstanding Teacher Award.
The award was chosen through a public nomination process and honors the Susquehanna Valley’s “Best Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers.” Funding to support the award was provided by Service 1st Federal Credit Union.
Anderson has been a teacher in the Millville Area School District for 10 years and said of the Award,
Award recipients receive $1,000 to donate to the department or activity of their choice at their school. Anderson will donate $500 to field day, $400 to the Read-A-Thon on May 20 and $100 to Teacher Appreciation Week.
The nomination, written by the parent of a student, said the following:
“Mrs. Anderson exemplifies the very best qualities of an elementary school teacher – kind and compassionate, upbeat and optimistic, empathetic and endearing – always. She works tirelessly to help each one of her 20 plus students reach their full potential, always leaning on positive reinforcement and an enthusiasm for learning. Her first-grade students have a range of abilities and challenges and she seamlessly works through issues with each family. Through COVID, she has maintained a positive demeanor with kids and parents alike, going above and beyond to teach in the classroom during the day, virtually after school, while also participating in the district’s after school learning program for kiddos who need extra help with reading or math. She also volunteers her time with the Student Government Association and is working to spearhead a Read-a-Thon at the end of the school year. She does all of this while being a busy mom to two little girls under the age of 5. She is a resilient and inspiring woman, who has remained positive and upbeat despite the many challenges of COVID. She is the best possible role model for her classroom of kids and their parents. We are so pleased that our child is part of her classroom, and has exposure to her positivity and structure each day. She is so deserving of extra recognition.”
The award was presented by by 94KX and 100.9 The Valley.
