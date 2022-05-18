LEWISBURG — A South Williamsport businessman and a human resource director from Renovo each earned Primary Election Day wins on Tuesday.
Unofficial results from Union and Lycoming counties gave Jamie Flick a win over Ann Kaufman for the Republican nomination for the 83rd State House District. Flick, founder, president and CEO of a human services software company, received 4,136 votes in the two counties to 3,957 for Kaufman.
Incumbent Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-83) had announced retirement from the State House effective at the end of the current term and prior to redistricting.
To date, no Democrats have emerged to claim their party’s nomination for fall voting in the district, which includes Gregg and White Deer townships in Union County and parts of Lycoming County. Flick did not return requests for comment by press time.
Democrat Denise Maris defeated Jeff Probst of Jersey Shore, 1,571 to 1,178, for their party’s apparent nomination in the 76th State House District. The district includes all of Clinton County, Hartleton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and New Berlin boroughs in Union County, as well as Buffalo, Hartley, Kelly, Lewis, Limestone and West Buffalo townships.
Maris credited teamwork for the win, including support of Union and Clinton Democratic committees, Clinton County Democratic women and other help.
“It started with the petition signing.” Maris said. “We were very strong with those petition signings, and we hit a lot of doors.”
Maris said people seemed grateful that the campaign went door-to-door and visited many municipal meetings. She credited Probst for running a good campaign and was hopeful they could join forces.
“I might take a day off,” Maris said primary night. “Then I will get right back at it.”
Maris conceded that Democrats were not the majority party even in a redrawn 76th District. She said her team would focus on areas where support could be strengthened. Footwork and continued visits to borough and township meetings were likely.
Incumbent Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-76) ran unopposed for the 76th District Republican State House nomination.
Similarly, Rep. David Rowe (R-85) ran unopposed for his party’s nomination. The 85th State House District now includes portions of Mifflin and Juniata counties, all of Snyder County as well as East Buffalo and Union townships in Union County.
Pennsylvania State House members serve terms of two years and area paid $95,432 annually.
Incumbent Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa.15) ran unopposed for the Republican nomination to serve a newly redrawn district in Congress.
However, Mike Molesevich announced last week that he would seek write-in votes for the 15th District Democratic nomination.
With no other declared nominee, the former mayor of Lewisburg needed 1,000 confirmed write-ins from the entire district to earn the spot for November. Voters in local counties contributed more than 4,000 write-in votes. They included Union (519), Snyder (149), Centre (2,911), Lycoming (203) and Clinton (284) counties.
Write-in results, including verification of names, may not be confirmed for several days after an election. Members of the United States Congress, elected to two-year terms, area paid $174,000 annually.
Elsewhere Republicans in Union County went for Douglas V. Mastriano for their party’s nomination for governor. Mastriano received 2,802 votes compared with 1,654 for Lou Barletta, followed by Bill McSwain (588), Dave White (236), Jake Corman (163), Melissa Hart (136), Nche Zama (78), Charlie Gerow (47) and Joe Gale (34).
The governor of Pennsylvania serves a four-year term and is paid $213,00 annually.
For U.S. senator, Union County Republicans gave Dave McCormick 2,184 votes, followed by Kathy Barnette (1,461), Mehmet Oz (1,389), Carla Sands (348), Jeff Bartos (247), Sean Gale (50) and George Bochetto (46).
Union County Democrats gave John Fetterman more than 68% of their votes (1,825), followed by Conor Lamb (626), Malcolm Kenyatta (110) and Alex Khalil (86). US Senators serve six-year terms and are paid $174,000 annually.
In Union County, 8,538 ballots were cast from among 25,664 total registered voters (33.27%), according to county-tabulated figures.
