MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District will hold free workshops to assist in writing manure management plans (MMP).
Farmers, livestock owners, horse operations and others may register before Monday, Nov. 15 by contacting Barry Spangler, ag conservation technician, at 570-837-3000.
Workshops were scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Conservation District Office, 10541 Route 522, Middleburg.
Animal operations were encouraged to start working on MMP as soon as possible. A demonstration on how to use PAOneStop (web-based mapping site) to create MMP maps was also planned.
