MILTON — As heavy flames and a thick column of black smoke poured from the roof of a Filbert Street home Saturday morning, firefighters rushed to the scene in an effort to douse the blaze and keep flames spreading to neighboring homes.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department was called at 7:59 a.m. to a reported fire at the home of Nancy Aikey, at 34 Filbert St.
Derr said Aikey's grandson, who also lived there, was home when the fire started and safely escaped.
Joe Moralez, a member of Milton Borough Council, said he happened upon the fire just after it broke out. When he arrived, Moralez said two people were standing in front of the home waving for help.
According to Moralez, one man who lived there had existed the home safely with a dog.
"I was banging on the neighbors' doors," Moralez said, while noting the homes on Filbert Street are close to one another and he was attempting to alert the residents to the fire in case it spread.
He said it took one neighbor an extended period of time to come to the door.
"I was banging on that one for about 10 minutes," Moralez noted.
Sgt. Todd Ulrich, an officer with the Milton Police Department which is located nearby, said he was in the parking lot of the station just prior to the fire breaking out and saw no signs of the blaze.
However, he said the fire must've quickly ignited.
"It was well involved, flames coming from the second floor of the home," Ulrich said.
As he worked on scene, Ulrich noted the importance of keeping onlookers away from an emergency scene.
"The biggest thing is... all the power lines in the area, some of the lines were down, lying on the road," Ulrich said, adding that he and other responders were looking out for the safety of those on scene.
Derr said he quickly requested a second alarm when the fire was dispatched as he could see a thick column of black smoke from across town.
When he arrived on scene, Derr said he first confirmed that everyone was out of the home. He praised Moralez and Ulrich for making sure the neighbors were also evacuated from their homes.
Derr said the fire was contained in about 15 minutes, but firefighters remained on scene for an extended period of time securing the home and making sure there were no lingering embers.
Initially, he said firefighters trained a water line on the home in an effort to control the fire. A second line of water was sprayed on an adjacent home at 38 Filbert St., which sustained minor damage to the siding.
Derr said the second floor of Aikey's home is a total loss. The first floor sustained smoke and water damage. She is insured.
There were no injuries to firefighters. Derr said Aikey's grandson was treated and released from an area hospital for smoke inhalation.
Moralez lauded the firefighters for their work, noting they were able to quickly knock the blaze down and keep it spreading from neighboring homes.
"I couldn't be more impressed," he said. "It could've taken two or three houses down."
Ulrich and Derr said a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will be investigating the blaze.
Filbert Street, between Center Street and Broadway, was closed as responders worked on scene.
Firefighters from Milton, White Deer Township, Lewisburg, Turbot Township, Mifflinburg, the Warrior Run area, Point Township and Sunbury responded to the scene.
Derr, who was still on scene more than three hours after the fire broke out, offered thanks to all of the responders who battled the blaze.
"It was a quick response by everyone, the initial departments (called)," he said. "They worked flawlessly together."
Aikey and her grandson will be staying with family. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross and Milton Salvation Army, where Aikey attends services.
