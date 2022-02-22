UNIVERSITY PARK — "Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer's Guide to Safe Food Handling" will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, online.
The condensed, three-hour food safety course was developed by Penn State Extension and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. This webinar will address food safety issues faced by volunteer-based organizations and will help participants understand the risks involved with preparing large volumes of food and the critical food safety practices they need to follow to ensure a safe event.
The registration deadline for this course is March 18. Participants can receive a certificate of completion after attending the program.
For more information, to register and pay fees, visit https://extension.psu.edu/cooking-for-crowds-webinar.
