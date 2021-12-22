MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Borough Council voted Tuesday night to end the employment of a Mifflinburg police officer who crashed a patrol car during a high-speed pursuit.
The 4-1 vote to terminate Riley Bremigen was taken after council returned from an executive session.
Bremigen reportedly hit a fence and rolled the police vehicle late in the evening of Monday, Dec. 13 near the intersection of Red Ridge and Wildwood roads. He was not injured in the crash, though the suspect vehicle escaped.
Bremigen spoke to council during the regular session and said he pursued a speeding motorist he believed was impaired. The vehicle did not stop after his police vehicle's emergency lights and siren were activated.
Retired State Police Trooper Kevin Patterson, now a licensed private investigator, spoke to council on Bremigen’s behalf.
"As police officers we have a duty to enforce the law," Patterson said."Sometimes enforcing the law, bad things can happen. It's part of police work."
Though the allegations were not specified, Patterson listed and attempted to refute portions of department policy which may have been violated.
