Artwork on display in Germany, Poland

WILLIAMSPORT — Artwork created by a Pennsylvania College of Technology faculty member is featured in two international exhibitions on display in Germany and Poland.
David M. Moyer, assistant professor of graphic design, has six pen-and-ink drawings appearing in an exhibition in Berlin and two wood engravings in a touring exhibition in Poland.
“Fresh Legs Berlin 2023,” showcasing work by 65 artists from 32 countries, opened in two galleries in Berlin on June 14 and 15. Moyer’s drawings will be on display in Galleri Heike Arndt DK.
His wood engravings were accepted into the 15th Edition of the International Graphic Art Competition, organized by the Muzeum Karkonoskie in Jelenia Góra, Poland. The exhibition has been touring Poland for the past few months and features works by 67 artists from 28 countries. The competition honors the late Polish graphic artist Józef Gielniak and is focused on the technique of relief printmaking (linocut and woodcut).
Moyer has previously exhibited in Poland, as well as Bulgaria, Lithuania and England. In addition to international showings, his work is regularly accepted in national juried exhibitions.
