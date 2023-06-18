Artwork on display in Germany, Poland

David M. Moyer

 Pennsylvania College of Technology

WILLIAMSPORT — Artwork created by a Pennsylvania College of Technology faculty member is featured in two international exhibitions on display in Germany and Poland.

David M. Moyer, assistant professor of graphic design, has six pen-and-ink drawings appearing in an exhibition in Berlin and two wood engravings in a touring exhibition in Poland.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.