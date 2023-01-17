A question was asked, and now it remains etched in my mind. This was it: what advice would you give to other couples who still have their spouse?

It hit a tender spot in my heart. Before Daniel passed, there was nothing I enjoyed talking about more than marriage. Truth be told, on our last evening together, we had a precious conversation where I again expressed my love for the subject of marriage relationships.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.