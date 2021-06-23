ALLENTOWN — The dean's list for the spring semester at Muhlenberg College included two local students.
Nicole Lamprinos and Elena Segel, both of Lewisburg, earned the distinction by maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the term.
Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students were also eligible for the distinction.
