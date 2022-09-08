Jill Biden to attend Flight 93 event; gates reopening to public for annual ceremony

Robert and Audrey White, of Baltimore, look out over the grounds of Flight 93 National Memorial during a recent visit.

SHANKSVILLE — When bells toll Sunday in honor of the 40 passengers and crew members of United Airlines Flight 93 on the anniversary of the hijacked jet’s crash, the public will be there to hear them for the first time since 2019.

National Park Service officials will have the gates to Flight 93 National Memorial open all day on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, including during the solemn Service of Remembrance.

