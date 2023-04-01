Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Taylor Goss, 22, of East Cameron Township and Joshua Cromyak, 24, of East Cameron Township.
• Dustin Weirick, 36, of Gregg Township and Lindsey Miller, 34, of Gregg Township.
Deed transfers
• Larry E. Savidge and Jane E. Savidge to Savidge Primary Residence and Asset Protector Trust, Larry E. Savidge, Jane E. Savidge and Kurt A. Savidge trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Sarah Bingaman and Sarah Snyder to Sarah J. Snyder and Thomas M. Snyder II, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Larry E. Sholly Jr. to Luis Alberto Santiago-Ozada, Aida Iris Rosado Rodriguez and Agalberto Santiago, property in Turbot Township, $200,000.
• Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes DBA to Robert M. Farronato and Chin S. Farronato, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $462,561.
• Charles J. Milheim and Joy L. Milheim to Eric L. Walburn and Sheila M. Walburn, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Carl L. Pardoe and Gina T. Pardoe to Benjamin K. Bitting, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Carl L. Pardoe and Gina T. Pardoe to Carl L. Pardoe and Gina T. Pardoe, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Ashton Dauberman to Logan A. Toro and Angelica Butler-Lopez, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Welinton Espinosa to Jose Luis Vivar Vergara and Delfina Huerta Rodriguez, property in Mount Carmel, $14,000.
• Helen Rathfon by agent and Karen L. Hubbert agent to Acorn Estates LLC, property in Kulpmont, $10,000.
• Rose M. Marquardt to Rose M. Marquardt, Meghan M. Wagner, Daniel J. Marquardt and Bridget M. Wagner, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Larue V. Brion and Julia R. Brion to Larue V. Brion and Julia R. Brion, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Dustin E. Swartz and Cherie N. Swartz to Whispering Mountaing Vacation Rentals LLC, property in Point Township, $285,000.
• Margie I. Rook to Neil R. Rook and Karen D. Rook, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Ann Marie Vezo to Aem Rentals LLC, property in Shamokin Township, $37,000.
• Jonathan R. Paul estate and Andrew R. Tasker-Paul administrator to Andrew R. Tasker-Paul, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Hiroko Whary by agent and Robert P. Whary agent to Richard J. Whary Jr. and Susan L. Whary, property in Coal Township, $80,000.
• Dorothy M. Weary to Joshua Bell, property in Shamokin, $145,500.
• Lynn A. Sarisky and Dawn M. Raker to Lenard Jon Kreski Jr. and Brittany Rose Wondoloski, propety in Marion Heights, $64,900.
• Barbara A. Drumheiser to Barbara A. Drumheiser and William E. Drumheiser Jr., property in Point Township, $1.
• Richard A. Stancavage and Lisa Ann Stancavage to Carla Victoria Silva, property in Shamokin, $41,000.
• Steven B. Snyder and Catherine J. Snyder to Juan Carlos Cedeno, property in Mount Carmel, $9,000.
• Marr Development Inc. to Justin R. Rodriguez and Jdae A. Rodriguez, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Todd M. Hoy, Melissa L. Hoy and Melissa L. Brookmiller to William K. Adamski and Mary Margaret M. Adamski, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Heidi J. Sechrist to Pennsylvania Finance Agency, property in Upper Augusta Township, $4,418.18.
• Darren L. Kain to Juan de Dios Hidalgo-de Jesus, property in Shamokin, $40,000.
• Pamela G. Grexon to Angel Quiles, property in Kulpmont, $40,000.
• Dorothy F. Goodman estate and Maryanne Fidler executrix to Shane M. Kerrigan, property in Coal Township, $143,000.
• Janice Zaleski to Brenda Duran, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Glen J. wayne to William Yao, property in Shamokin, $35,000.
• Jeffrey Furlong and Amanda Furlong to Jeffrey T. Furlong, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Jeffrey T. Furlong and Amanda E. Furlong to Jeffrey T. Furlong, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Dale H. Brosius and Janet R. Brosius to David Wolfe and Trisha M. Wolfe, property in Washington Township, $190,000.
• Firstkey Master Funding 2021 by agent and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC agent to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Stacy M. Bohner, Stacy M. Litchfield and John T. Litchfield to Douglas A. Snader Sr. and Joyce A. Snader, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $80,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.