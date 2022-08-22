Snyder County names director of Veterans Affairs

SELINSGROVE — Snyder County Commissioners and the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) recently named Dave Royer as director of Veterans Affairs for Snyder County.
Royer, a resident of Beaver Springs, has 20 years of senior human resources and paralegal experience, with both the Joint Force Headquarters of Pennsylvania National Guard and Lewistown Armory. He joined CAA in early August, succeeding Tony Korzenaski, who retired from the position in March.
As director of Veterans Affairs, Royer counsels and assists military veterans and their dependents or survivors. His work involves assisting and advising claimants in their pursuit of benefits from the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other agencies, studying and explaining State and Federal veterans legislation, regulations and procedures, preparing veterans benefit claims, and consulting with other government agencies to ensure that clientele are receiving the maximum level of assistance and benefits to which they are entitled.
“I truly believe there are a lot of vets out there who are missing out on the benefits they earned and are entitled to,” Royer said. “It’s important work to help them.”
Royer’s office is located at CAA’s office within the Snyder County East Building at 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
