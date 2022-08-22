Snyder County names director of Veterans Affairs

From left, Snyder County commissioner Chuck Steininger, Director of Veterans Affairs Dave Royer, and commissioners Adam Ewig and Joe Kantz.

 Provided

SELINSGROVE — Snyder County Commissioners and the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) recently named Dave Royer as director of Veterans Affairs for Snyder County.

Royer, a resident of Beaver Springs, has 20 years of senior human resources and paralegal experience, with both the Joint Force Headquarters of Pennsylvania National Guard and Lewistown Armory. He joined CAA in early August, succeeding Tony Korzenaski, who retired from the position in March.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.