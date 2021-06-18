When the NASCAR Cup series takes to the Nashville Superspeedway — 1.3-mile concrete oval in Lebanon, Tenn. — on Sunday it will mark the first time since 1984 that NASCAR’s top series will have raced in the Nashville, Tenn., area.
Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, a short track, hosted races for NASCAR’s top series from 1958 through 1984.
Joe Weatherly won the short track’s first Cup race, with Geoff Bodine taking the checkered flag in the track’s final event.
The list of winners on the short track features some of the greatest in NASCAR history, including Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough, Buddy Baker, Darrell Waltrip, Benny Parsons and Dale Earnhardt.
The NASCAR truck and Xfinity series held races at various times on the Nashville short track between 1984 and 2000.
Jack Ingram won the track’s first Xfinity race in 1984, while Randy LaJoie won the final event in 2000. Other winners at the track include Darrell Waltrip, David Green, Bobby Labonte and Jeff Green.
Dave Rezendes won the track’s inaugural truck race in 1996, with Randy Tolsma winning the final race in 2000. Other race winners include Jack Sprague, Jimmy Hensley and Dennis Setzer.
While Sunday will mark the first Cup seriesrace at the Nashville Superspeedway, both the Xfinity and truck series raced at the track between 2001 and 2011.
Greg Biffle won the track’s first Xfinity race, while Carl Edwards swept the tracks final two races. Active Cup series drivers to have won Xfinity races at the track are Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch.
Scott Riggs won the first truck race contested at the Nashville Superspeedway in 2001, while current Cup driver Austin Dillon won the track’s final race in 2011. Kyle Busch scored truck wins at the track in 2010 and 2011.
Also of note, IndyCars raced on the concrete oval between 2001 and 2008, with Buddy Lazier winning the track’s first race and Scott Dixon winning at the track in 2006, 2007 and 2008. Other Nashville IndyCar winners include Gil de Ferran, Tony Kanaan and Dario Franchitti.
The IndyCar series will race later this summer on a street circuit to be laid out in Nashville.
A return of racing for top NASCAR divisions is also being proposed for the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. Speedway Motorsports is proposing leasing the facility from the city and investing millions in upgrades to bring top NASCAR divisions back to the track.
Since the facility is owned by the city, there are numerous hurdles — and disgruntled neighbors — to overcome. Even if Speedway Motorsports secures a lease to the facility, it would likely be 2023 at the earliest that the facility would be able to host major racing events.
Speedway Motorsports is the company which owns the tracks in Bristol, Charlotte, Atlanta, Texas, Las Vegas, Sonoma and New Hampshire.
The Nashville Superspeedway is owned by Dover Motorsports, which also owns the 1-mile oval in Dover, Del., and gave up one of that facility’s two racing weekends in order for Nashville to host an event.
