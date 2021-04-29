McEWENSVILLE — The Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library has announced a schedule of upcomign activities.
The schedule includes:
• Star Wars Day, Tuesday, May 4. Choose an origami project from the library's Yoda series.
• Cartoonist Day, Wednesday, May 5. Use a guide to draw Snoopy.
• Scavenger Hunt Day, Monday, May 24. Pick up a scavenger hunt list, return it to win a prize.
The library will be closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day.
Representatives from Turbotville Borough and Lewis Township are being sought to serve on the library's board of directors.
