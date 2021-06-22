NEW BERLIN — Art Lieberman, CEO of the SUN Virtual Mall, said sign-ups for the online mall were picking up.
Lieberman, a champion of the idea born during restrictions imposed on business at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, projected an early-July opening at www.sunvirtualmall.net.
With the mall's opening on the horizon and an economic rebound taking shape, he added the time was right for a tool to facilitate shopping locally.
The SUN Virtual Mall will allow customers to shop online while talking with a sales person, see stock, ask questions and get answers. Lieberman said the mall could also be used making appointments and preliminary accommodations.
Businesses were being added to the roster almost daily, a list which Leiberman said now totaled more than 20.
"Every day we get one or two," Lieberman said. "We've got some that most people know of here. We have a law office and a chiropracter."
Lieberman said he was hoping and insurance representative and a real estate broker could be added. Viewers of the site under construction will see numerous names and buttons to click on when opening day arrives.
They include Plaza House Furniture, Heritage Printing and Design, Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning, H.A. Inc. Heating and Cooling, Advanced Care Chiropractic, Jo's compact Equipment and La Primavera Italian Ristorante.
Mifflinburg Auto Sales, Mifflinburg Variety, Mr. B's and Sons Outlet, Out Shine Promotions, Stubz Woodworking, Trutt's Pharmacy, Wood Co. Craftsman and Unique Inspirations Ltd. were also among the businesses currently on the home page.
The site will also have buttons to link to featured local deals and supporters of the effort. Visit www.sunvirtualmall.net sun or call 570-308-7700 for more information.
