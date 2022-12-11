MILTON — Members of The Central Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council (CSVVC) will be spreading cheer this holiday season and in 2023.
The committee recently purchased gift cards to hand out randomly to veterans in Union, Northumberland, Snyder, Lycoming, Montour and Columbia counties.
"This is a great way to give back to our veterans when we see them out
and about in our local communities", said President Don Emory President.
He said council members will know a veteran when they spot one.
"We will be looking for hats, coats and shirts worn by those who have served in our military," he said. "We will know."
"This is a small token of appreciation for the sacrifice they and their families have made," John Bower, treasurer and secretary, said. "We want them to know we value that sacrifice, we want to say thank you."
The CSVVC is a committee that was formed in the 1990's for the 50th anniversary of World War II. At the time, The Standard-Journal spearheaded this committee and has held numerous events throughout the region, including the hosting of the Vietnam Moving Wall, Army Field Band concerts and other local fundraisers.
The council is collecting donations through Dec. 16 for a veterans shelter in Orangeville. tems such as cleaning supplies, pasta, cereals, cake mixes and canned foods will be delivered to the shelter the week of Dec. 19.
Items or tax deductible donations in the form of a check can be dropped off at The
Standard-Journal, 21 N. Arch St., Milton, or The News-Item, 707 N. Rock St., Shamokin.
Financial contributions can be made throughout the year to The Central Susquehanna
Valley Veterans Council, c/o, The Standard-Journal, 21 N. Arch St. Milton PA 17847
Members of the community that would like to serve on the committee that meets bi-monthly are asked to call The Standard-Journal at 570-742-9671. The committee is comprised of veterans and non veterans.
