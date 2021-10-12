DANVILLE — Trinity Learning Center will be hosting its eighth annual Fall Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 84 Lombard Ave., Danville.
The event will include craft and direct sale vendors, free children’s activities, as well as soup/food and baked goods.
All proceeds will be go to the child care program, to provide supplies and updates for the classrooms.
