MONTGOMERY — Registration for the Link'd Outdoorz children's trout derby will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at Heritage Park, to the rear of 35 S. Main St., Montgomery.
The derby for entrants through age 15 will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and continue through noon. Catch and release is encouraged but entrants may keep up to five trout as per Pennsylvania game law. Wading in the stream will not be permitted. Volunteers will help measure and record fish caught.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place based on the combined length of largest three fish. Prizes in different categories will include two free fish mounts.
All state fishing laws and regulations, including creel limits, will apply.
