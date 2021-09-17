Food insecurity high in rural communities, those of color

WILLIAMSPORT — Over the past year, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank provided food items to 450,000 different people. Of those, 40% had never received assistance with food before.
Joe Arthur, the food bank’s executive director, presented those figures during a virtual town hall meeting held Thursday.
He said the food bank works with 1,200 different food pantries, soup kitchens and service organizations across a 27-county area.
“Our territory is wide, but our impact is local,” Arthur said.
He pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as resulting in an increase in the number of individuals seeking assistance with food.
“A significant number of our neighbors will still need help for months, if not years, to come,” Arthur said.
According to Arthur, rural communities and “communities of color” have taken the hardest economic hits as a result of the pandemic.
“Those same areas... are still being impacted harder than other communities,” he said. “In 2021, we are seeing food insecurity is higher in rural communities and in communities of color than before the pandemic.”
Alice Fox, of the New Love Center in Jersey Shore, was among the participants in the meeting. She said the center, which serves Lycoming County, took steps to bring food to rural areas.
While typically operating out of Jersey Shore, Fox said her organization decided to offer pop-up food pantries to serve residents in rural areas near Renovo and Lock Haven.
For one pantry being offered in Lock Haven, Fox said only three volunteers signed up in advance to help when 20 are typically needed to help with such an event.
“On the way there, I prayed and prayed,” Fox said. “When I got there, the Central Pa. Food Bank truck pulled up (with the food) and volunteers started getting out of their cars.”
She credited community volunteers and the food bank with assisting to serve those in need.
According to Fox, many who were served through the New Love Center said it was their first time seeking assistance with food.
“(The pandemic) brought a lot more people out that wouldn’t have gotten food, but needed it,” she said.
Arthur said nearly all of the food pantries and other entities the food bank partners with, to provide food to communities, continued to function throughout the pandemic.
“COVID-19 tested us all,” he said. “It tested our will, our resolve. When the pandemic hit, we ramped up our efforts.”
Arthur also touched on some of the challenges the food bank faced throughout the pandemic.
“We can’t take our food supply chain for granted,” he said. “Our food supply was greatly challenged, and in some cases could not deliver what the nation needed.
“We worked hard to find all of the healthy food that our neighbors in need needed.”
Additional panelists included: The Rev. Dr. Kerry Aucker, of New Love Center, Jersey Shore; Bishop Roberta Thomas, of Fountain Gate Church and Ministries, Harrisburg; and Amelia Contreras, of Manos Unidas Hispanic-American Center, Gettysburg.
For more information on the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, visit www.centralpafoodbank.org.
