WATSONTOWN — The Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation recently provided two grants to community organizations.
The foundation provided $1,000 to the Watsontown Historical Association, to be used toward the purchase of the former Santander Bank building on Main Street in Watsontown.
The foundation also provided a $500 grant to Kingdom Kidz for its puppet faith and educational programs.
The Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization founded to provide grants to needy organizations in the Warrior Run area, in memory of the former Warrior Run teacher, coach and athletic director who passed away in 2020.
For more information, visit www.mathiasfoundation.org.
