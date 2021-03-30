SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University's annual House of Hawks competition brought entrepreneurial students before a panel of judges to pitch their business ideas for $2,250 in cash prizes.
Logan Frank, a member of the Class of 2022 and an accounting major, walked away with the grand prize of $1,000. He pitched L5 Lacrosse, an application that would connect college lacrosse players with youth players for individual training. The revenue generated by the trainers would be split between the trainers, L5 Lacrosse and lacrosse-based nonprofit organizations of the trainer's choosing, thereby growing lacrosse participation.
Frank also won the $250 Audience Choice Award.
Ryleigh Edmonds, a member of the Class of 2021 and a business administration major, won the $500 second-place award for Flat Out Florals, a business that preserves flowers and other botanical bits of nature to make products that can be worn, displayed or used in everyday life.
Marcellus Martin, a member of the Class of 2022 and a business administration major, won the $250 third-place prize for Dorm Drop, a food delivery app that delivers from on-campus dining locations.
New this year was an Audience Choice Award for high school entrepreneurs. The inaugural award went to cousin duo Madison Stebila and Dominic Parise, both students at Selinsgrove Area High School, for EnjoyEmploy, an application to help students find part-time employment.
Other participants in House of Hawks were:
• Gregory Lee, Class of 2021, a finance major, with Arvo Retail LLC, a company that dropships sustainably made wall art, such as planters, stickers and frames.
• Katherine Moranta Rodriguez, Class of 2021, a double major in finance and Spanish studies, and Kelly Weins, Class of 2020, a psychology major, with Grad Bags, a business that creates customized graduation gift baskets for college seniors.
• Hezekiah Patterson, Class of 2022, a marketing major, and Destinee Monasterio, Class of 2022, a neuroscience major, with Heaven Sent, a sustainable clothing brand that would donate 10% of its profits to help fund environmental organizations.
• Michael Stebila and Samuel Laudenslager, Selinsgrove Area High School students, with Schwell, a fragrance patch that sits on the tongue of the shoe in an unnoticeable way to combat unpleasant odors.
Mentors for the presenting students were: John Rendina, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Seneca Insurance Companies; and Emma Fleck, associate professor and chair of management and marketing.
Judges were: Lauren Smith, Class of 2013, visiting assistant professor of management; Bryan Majors, Class of 2006, owner, Major Preparation LLC; and Ian Proud, adjunct professor of management.
