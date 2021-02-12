MILTON — When more than a foot of snow fell across the Central Susquehanna Valley in December, members of the Milton Borough Department of Public Works crew spent 17 hours plowing on the first day of the storm.
“There’s long hours, there’s fast thinking, there’s a lot of concentration involved (in plowing snow),” Jesse Beck, a member of the Public Works crew, said.
“We are trying to push the snow back as far as we can, as close as we can to the curb as we can, in case there’s more snowfall,” he explained.
Sam Shaffer, Department of Public Works director, said when fully staffed there are eight men plowing 30 miles of laned roadways in Milton each time it snows.
While crews spent 17 hours on the roads when the first major snowfall of the season hit, the work didn’t end after the flakes stopped falling.
The day after the snow, Shaffer said crews spent 12 hours removing snow from the streets.
With crews divided into four different groups and assigned areas to plow with each snow, Shaffer highlighted Milton’s well-devised plan of clearing the streets.
“We do all our state routes and hills first,” he explained. “If there’s school in session, we do all the school (bus) routes next.”
From there, crews progress to other streets and alleys in the borough.
If 6 inches or more fall, crews pick a day shortly after the snowfall to report for work at 2 a.m. to remove the excess snow from streets in the business district.
Crews try to complete that work by the time traffic picks up, Shaffer said.
He noted that removing snow from the business district is necessary in case additional snow falls.
Shaffer offered tips residents can follow to make the work of his crews more safe.
“When they are shoveling their (parking) stalls out, try to throw (the snow) in their yards,” he said.
If snow is thrown back into the roadway after its been cleared, the snow can freeze to the road and make travel treacherous.
“Keep the streets clear once we do plow it,” Shaffer said.
When possible, he noted that snowplow operators try not to push snow back onto sidewalks or in front of driveways which have been cleared.
“It’s our job to clear the streets,” Shaffer said. “We don’t purposely put snow back onto the sidewalks. We don’t purposely speed up (when driving plow trucks).”
He noted that several new staffers have joined the Department of Public Works recently.
“Typically, after the first or second storm they catch on (to plowing snow) pretty fast,” Shaffer said. “At this point, our two newest guys are pretty good at plowing.”
