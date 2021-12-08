LEWISBURG — Holiday wreaths and other evergreen items were being prepared this week at Reiff’s Nursery and Greenhouses.
Among them were wreaths to be placed on the graves of veterans for Wreaths Across America observances, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg.
The program will be led by Prof. Andy Mahoney, Bucknell University military science program and retired lieutenant colonel, with the Rev. Dr. Bill Worley, Marine Corps chaplain commissioned to the Navy Reserve.
Alex Haines, a Reiff’s employee, made the wreaths and explained they contain silver and Douglas fir with red or burgundy bows. He explained why the local wreaths were noteworthy.
“Most of the other Wreaths Across America wreaths are just commercial grade wreaths like what you would find a Weis or Walmart,” Haines said. “We can match the price that the company that supplies them does, so it is a win-win.”
Kara Druckenmiller, who helped organize the event, noted that Worley was a veteran of the Iraq War. On returning, Worley founded Homebase, a Lancaster-area veteran’s group.
“A lot of my family on both sides, parents, uncles and cousins have served,” Druckenmiller said. “I think it is important because they have given up so much. Some of them have made the ultimate sacrifice.”
She added that the show of respect was especially important at the Christmas holiday. Wreath sponsors may call Druckenmiller at 570-220-8621 or email druckenmillerk10@gmail.com for more information.
