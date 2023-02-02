MIFFLINBURG — A building that was once a vibrant gathering place for decades, but which stood vacant in recent years, has been revamped and is again opening its doors to the community.
Kathy Kron bought the former Blue Moose building at 437 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, in December 2018.
The name of the new business is, appropriately, Blue Moose.
In the basement are four bowling alleys, two pool tables, a dart board, and a snack area. Brunswick Bowling was utilized to secure the original pin setters, and get the lanes in working order.
“It took the man from Brunswick 12 hours to get the lanes working properly again,” Kron said.
The lanes are now open for private parties or groups to come and enjoy bowling, playing pool or the Blue Moose’s newest attraction, axe throwing.
The second floor houses five stalls where participants can throw hatchets, tomahawks, axes, and knives at pine plank bullseyes attached to the wall.
The building was constructed in 1934, and was previously the home of the Mifflinburg Moose Lodge 1396. The lodge disbanded six years ago, and the building has been vacant since.
“I had been buying old homes and buildings and fixing them up for a while when this came along,” Kron said.
She purchased the building in Mifflinburg after learning it was slated to be demolished and turned into a parking lot.
Kron has spent in excess of $300,000 to clean up the property, and make necessary repairs to the plumbing and heating unit.
“It took a year to renovate it,” she said.
Standing behind a line on the building’s second floor, visitors can throw axes and knives 12 feet, to a bullseye target.
The two-inch thick pine boards get chewed up and need to be turned over or replaced once they no longer hold a hatchet.
Kron’s manager for the building, Cory Strickland, built the throwing lanes out of pine and recycled metal roofing. Strickland has his own roofing business and said it gave he and his crews something to build during the slow winter months.
With Kron’s vision and Strickland’s manpower, the Blue Moose has been taken from vacant to revitalized.
“I’m the designer, Cory is the builder,” Kron said. “It took Strickland and his crew three-and-a-half weeks to build the axe throwing lanes.”
Kron said she wanted to put up the axe throwing two years ago but Cory shot her down.
“We were going to put in a miniature golf course, but I didn’t like that idea, so axe throwing it was,” said Kron. “The idea is to have the people come to the downtown, bring food from area restaurants here, or from here and go visit area eateries. There was just nothing to do in Mifflinburg, so I wanted to remedy that.
“This is an appropriate place to come and throw things to relieve stress,” she said. “What else would Mifflinburg want that I can offer?”
The Blue Moose is also planning several escape rooms in the near future. A military escape room, an underground bunker escape room, and a casino heist escape room are all in the works.
The Blue Moose grand opening was held Saturday, Jan. 28, with more than 200 people in attendance.
Kron said there have been homeschool groups and scout groups already visit the Blue Moose. Kron said most events can be scheduled at any time of day seven days a week, but most events are scheduled during the weekend.
