BOALSBURG — Dr. Michael E. Lynch will feature the X Corps during the Korean War, 70 years ago, in a lecture titled, "Miracle at Hungnam: X Corps Escapes the Chinese Trap" to be held via Zoom at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
Lynch is a senior historian and assistant professor at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, US Army War College in Carlisle.
This lecture will be moderated by Tyler Gum, director of the Pennsylvania Military Museum. After the presentation, a brief question and answer session will take place.
To register for the Zoom session, visit www.pamilmuseum.org.
