SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners recently merged the county’s Area Agency on Aging and Veterans Affairs departments in an effort to stabilize the Veterans Affairs program.
During the past year, the county’s Veterans Affairs department has experienced several staffing changes. Training to become an accredited Veterans Service Officer (VSO) is rigorous, and the staff turnover prolonged the ability for the county to employ a full-time accredited VSO. As a result, many veterans looked to other counties or programs for assistance.
The Veterans Affairs Office is now housed within the Area Agency on Aging, 322 North Second St., Sunbury. Karen Leonovich serves as the administrator for both the Area Agency on Aging and the Veterans Affairs Departments. Ryan Miller, an Aging employee for the past 10 years, has been promoted to the position of Veterans Affairs supervisor. Anthony Romania has recently been hired for the position of Veterans Affairs care manager.
Leonovich, Miller and Romania are currently completing the required training to serve as Veterans Service officers. During this transition, VSO’s from Tioga, Berks, Perry and other surrounding counties are providing assistance for the county’s veterans. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) based at Fort Indiantown Gap is also sharing one of its VSO’s to assist the County’s veterans.
If you are a veteran, regardless of age, and need assistance, contact the Northumberland County Veterans Affairs Office at 570-988-4213 or 570-495-2395 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
