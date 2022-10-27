LEWISBURG — "Self-confidence is a superpower!"
Those words of enlightenment were shared by a Canadian Olympic softball bronze medalist during the Central PA Chamber of Commerce annual banquet and awards, held Thursday at the Silver Moon Banquet Center near Lewisburg.
Joey Lye, who now lives in Union County, played for the Canadian softball team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team winning the first-ever medal for Canada in softball.
Lye focused her remarks on knowing yourself, taking advantage of your “superpowers” and connecting with others.
She shared experiences with her team during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it impacted she and her teammates.
In high school, Lye wrote a letter to herself and titled it "Future Olympian," never realizing that one day she would fulfill that dream.
Throughout the pandemic, Lye learned that slowing down is beneficial. Getting in touch with your emotions and having a strong support system are key areas when it comes to finding your hidden "superpowers."
"In taking time to self reflect, knowing oneself and our fears, only then can we unlock our superpowers," Lye said.
"Our biggest impact is in the things we do well," said Lye.
By keeping those things in mind, Lye said self-confidence can be built.
Lye's mantra has been "adapt and thrive."
She encouraged those in attendance at Thursday's banquet to,"choose awareness, self reflection, and to be the true leaders you can be."
The chamber also handed out its annual Impact Awards. President and CEO Tea Jay Aikey said the awards are given "to recognize our members for everything they do for the chamber throughout the year."
The recipients of those awards this year were:
• Cindy Potoeski, of Decal Dynasty Wraps and Graphics of Millmont, which has been in business since 1980. The business creates vehicle wraps, custom signage and advertising banners helping businesses stand out.
• Sue Straub, director of Arthur's Pet Pantry, of Milton. Arthur's Pet Pantry is a 501(c)3 nonprofit helping families having financial difficulties to feed their pets. Arthur's Pet Pantry was founded in 2011. Its mission is to provide supplemental pet food to pets for people who might otherwise not be able to afford it and to help pets stay at home with their families instead of entering the shelter system.
• Service 1st Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Danville in business since 1975.
• Scott Furston, of Feast of Flavor Catering of Lewisburg. With more than 18 years of catering experience, Feast of Flavor Catering has provided services for hundreds of parties.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.