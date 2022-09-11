LEWISBURG — During a welcome event on Aug. 18, Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak recognized seven faculty members from across Bucknell’s three colleges who embody and exceed the calling of their profession with awards for inspiring teaching.
Receiving 2022 teaching awards were:
• Moria Chambers, biology, received the William Bger Jr. Award for Excellence in Teaching.
• Charles Kim, mechanical engineering, received The Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching.
• Alia Stanciu, analytics and operations management, and Luiz Felipe Perrone, Computer Science, received Presidential Awards for Teaching Excellence.
• Bill Kenny, music, received The Class of 1956 Lectureship Award for Inspirational Teaching.
• Sue Ellen Henry, education, and Tom Solomon, physics and astronomy, received the Bucknell University Writing Across the Curriculum Award of Excellence.
