WASHINGTON – Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa. 9) was recently named co-chair of the Congressional Coal Caucus for the 118th Congress.

Meuser will be joined by Reps. Bill Johnson, Morgan Griffith and Harriet Hageman in leading the Congressional Coal Caucus. The caucus will play a key role in facilitating legislative and policy debates relating to the coal industry.

