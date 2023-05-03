WASHINGTON – Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa. 9) was recently named co-chair of the Congressional Coal Caucus for the 118th Congress.
Meuser will be joined by Reps. Bill Johnson, Morgan Griffith and Harriet Hageman in leading the Congressional Coal Caucus. The caucus will play a key role in facilitating legislative and policy debates relating to the coal industry.
“Coal is one of the most useful sedimentary deposits on Earth," Meuser said. "Not only does it account for nearly 20 percent of the electricity generation in the United States, but it is also used in the production of 70 percent of the world’s steel. And now, as technology develops, the potential uses for coal are becoming even more apparent. Through the Congressional Coal Caucus, my fellow co-chairs and I are looking forward to highlighting the traditional benefits of coal, its importance to rural communities, and the new and exciting potential uses for coal. Together, we will promote policies and dialogue that support the coal industry and the employees who are proud to work within it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.