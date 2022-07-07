Bloomsburg cancels race
BLOOMSBURG — With Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in the process of laying down new clay, Super DIRTcar Series and track officials agreed the new surface will not be ready in time for the July 13 race and have canceled the event.
There will be no makeup date.
Those who purchased a ticket in advance through the track can contact the raceway at 570-784-4949.
