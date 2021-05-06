MIFFLINBURG — Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit their work for Herr Memorial Library’s upcoming Online Artisan Auction. Items will be accepted through May 29.
Interested participants may stop in or call the library at 570-966-0831 to fill out an application.
For the month of June all, submitted art will be listed on an online auction website with some pieces available to view in person at the library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Proceeds from items sold at the event will be split 50/50 with the artist and the library.
All funds raised will be used at the Herr Memorial Library for new materials, programming and summer quest programs. For additional information visit unioncountylibraries.org/artisanauction or contact the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.