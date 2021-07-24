This week, we’re driving the all-new 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, delivered with top-line High Country amenities and a 3.0-liter Inline-6 Duramax Turbo Diesel under the hood. The High Country 4WD trim is an expensive option, but each and every Suburban built comes with three-row passenger seating, excellent driving enhancements and a choice of two V8s or the Duramax Diesel, the latter which delivers outstanding 26-MPG highway EPA estimates.
Although you’ll need at least $75K to get into this specific turbo diesel model, Suburban trims start at the entry LS models, where a rear-drive V8 gasoline trim starts at $52,300 while the Duramax diesel will cost a bit more at $54,940. Pricing moves up through five more models including LT, RST, Z71, Premier and our tester High Country. Adding 4WD pushes the price up $3,000 in these categories except Z71 where 4WD is standard and your Chevrolet dealer will explain all trims when you visit.
The optional High Country Deluxe package adds $5,555 to the price and features just about every enhanced safety item, towing necessities with hitch view, air ride suspension, power step assist with lighting, smart cruise, and a nice, large sunroof.
The gas powered Suburban V8 engines available include the standard 5.3-liter V8 delivering 355-horsepower and 383 lb. ft. of torque or the High Country only 6.2 V8 that delivers 420-horsepower and 460 lb. ft. of torque. Surprisingly, Chevrolet will knock off $1,500 if a consumer chooses the Duramax over the 6.2-V8 and another $500 discount on the High Country Package.
The High Country Deluxe option is a must if towing is a major concern while both of the High Country engines are good for towing. However, the increased fuel mileage finds the diesel the better choice with 20 city and 26 highway versus the gas powered 6.2 V8, which musters a best of 15 city and 20 highway estimated. As for the 5.3-liter V8 fuel mileage, the EPA numbers are 16 city and 20 highway.
Duramax Diesel specifics include 277-horses and a whooping 460 lb. ft of torque with a maximum tow rating of 9,500-pounds. It’s also quite the peppy performer, with zero to 60 coming in at about 8.5-seconds. This is an impressive time considering Suburban’s three-ton curb weight. The Duramax Inline-6’s development took place in Turin, Italy, in co-op with GM’s Opel division and is now fully assembled in Flint, Michigan.
Cargo capacity is noteworthy and improved for 2021 as is legroom for third row passengers. Compared to the prior generation Suburban, the wheelbase for 2021 grows to 134.1-inches from previous generation models at 120.9-inches. The vehicle length also extends from 204-inches to 225.2-inches.
Every 2021 Suburban is equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission for both rear-drive and those with 4x4 underpinnings. Our 4x4 features a two-speed transfer case and underbody front skid plates for additional protection. A new four-wheel independent suspension is all-new for 2021 and the first time the Suburban has offered a rear independent setup.
Our Suburban High Country delivered an exceptional ride for such a big vehicle and we took it twice to Watkins Glen International for the Sahlen’s 6-Hour IMSA sports car endurance race. Thanks to GM’s Magnetic Ride Control that also couples with an air ride adaptive suspension that is part of the High Country Deluxe option, bumps in the road almost disappear.
Our Suburban’s interior becomes a home theater thanks to a 10-speaker Bose stereo and GMC’s excellent infotainment offerings. Add the optional ($1,995) media theater upgrade and you’ll receive rear seat twin 12.6 diagonal surround sound HD digital displays with headphones for theater/gaming use and you’re ready for any and all trips that include passengers and family. Other standard fare includes heated second row outboard seats, Apple and Android capability, third row split bench seat, Premium navigation with voice recognition, Bluetooth, Sirius XM with three month trial, 4G Wi-Fi, and wireless charging apps.
As noted above, cargo room is most generous especially when the second and third row seats are folded offering a huge increase of near 28 cu. ft. more compared to the last generation. With both seven and eight passenger seating available, another key advantage of the new 2021 Suburban is easier third row access. There’s 10 more inches of legroom along with second-row seats that now slide forward and aft and a power fold 60/40 third row seat.
On the safety side, 2021 Suburban’s gross weight alone can be considered a safety feature. However, Suburban’s standard high-tech protection adds more to the security measures and include forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking with forward collision alert, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert, front and rear park assist, front pedestrian braking, side blind zone alert, following distance indicator, and a theft deterrent system.
Cabin standard notables include 12-way power heated and ventilated driver and passenger bucket seats, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, tri-zone climate control, perforated leather seating, front and rear 120-volt outlets, automatic heated steering wheel, cargo management system, two USB data ports in each of the three rows, and much more.
Beautiful white Iridescent Tri-Coat Pearl Paint is $995 more and a final option includes a power sliding center console for $350. When added to the $1,295 delivery fee, the final retail comes in at $83,490.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 134.1-inches, curb weight of 6,016-lbs., from 41.5 to 144.71 cu ft. of cargo space, 28-gallon fuel tank, and 8-inch ground clearance. Notable are standard 22-inch Bridgestone tires on bright wheels that really add a special touch to the new exterior motif.
In summary, the all-new 2021 Suburban 4WD Duramax Diesel is quite the vehicle, and a beauty in all aspects. Check for both lease and purchase incentives when you visit your Chevy store.
