State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An 8-year-old child sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 5:42 p.m. Aug. 4 along Route 15, south of New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2022 Dodge Ram driven by Nicholas Wertz, 27, of Selinsgrove, lost a passenger-side tire from a trailer it was pulling. The tire traveled across a median and was struck by a 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by Kevin Shaffer, 46, of Watsontown. An 8-year-old child riding in Shaffer’s vehicle sustained a suspected minor injury.
Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:34 p.m. Aug. 3 along Route 192, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Ford F-150XLT driven by Daniel Brigham, 71, of Rebersburg, was attempting to pass a 2013 Honda PCX150 driven by Benjamin Reamer, 24, of Mifflinburg, slowed to make a turn and sideswiped the Ford.
Reamer was transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
One-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Coal Township woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 2:25 a.m. Aug. 5 at Mahoning Street and Franklin Avenue, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2008 Dodge Nitro driven by Britnie Austin went off the roadway, and struck a mailbox and utility pole. Austin, who was not belted, sustained a suspected minor injury. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 2 along Interstate 180, north of Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2022 Ford F650 Super Crew driven by Corey Boysha, 31, of Bloomsburg, had a mechanical issue with the steering system, blew a front tire, and struck a guide rail.
One-vehicle crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:15 p.m. July 29 along Continental Blvd., Derry Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Lavon Leinbach, 22, of Lewisburg, lost control of a 2006 GM V2500 as the vehicle crossed a railroad crossing, causing the vehicle to strike a ditch.
Theft
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Stan Kohl, 62, of Milton, reported the theft of a Kubota tractor and loader, valued at $17,000, along with a tractor seat and plastics valued at $700.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 2 p.m. July 25 and 7:24 a.m. July 30 at 3021 Mexico Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Six different people reported the thefts of cash, totaling $342, from unlocked vehicles.
The incident was reported at 5:34 p.m. July 28 along Fisher Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Propulsion of missiles
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Eliud Marrero-Morales, 30, of Sunbury, has been charged after allegedly throwing a slushie out of a U-Haul truck, striking a 2019 Honda with a 44-year-old Northumberland man inside.
The incident occurred at 8:41 p.m. Aug. 1 at Mahoning Street and Route 147 southbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Samantha Schon, 26, of Lewisburg, was charged after allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for $62.87 worth of household items.
The incident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Aug. 4 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Joshua L. Tristan, 32, Niceville, Fla., to Kari M. McKinney, 35, Niceville, Fla.
• Hali M. Zerbe, 29, Laurelton, to Cyle J. M. Sendzik Frigo, 31, Laurelton.
• Carly S. Boardman, 27, Wilmington, Del., to Justin N. Drenth, 28, Wilmington, Del.
• Walter Mychalus, 72, Phoenixville, PA, to Deborah L. Reichard, 71, Mifflinburg.
• Jason W. Koch, 46, Lewisburg, to Marilin Rodriguez Santana, 45, Lewisburg.
Deed Transfers
• Jean M. Johnson, to Seth Joseph Epler, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Helen M. Graziano by attorney, Nanette M. Jarrett attorney, to Gabriela Diego Gomez, Craig P. Mellott, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dean C. Pfleegor, Patricia A. Pfleegor, to Coltin J. Pfleegor, Mercedees A. Pfleegor, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Dieffenbach Property Holdings L.L.C., to Nine20 Realty L.L.C., Property in Mifflinburg, $300,000.
• Timothy P. Wagner, to Cheverez Pagan Xae, property in New Berlin, $178,000.
• Brenda E. Flinn, to Caleb M. Coker, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• David S. Zimmerman, Judith Zimmerman, to Joshua J. Stadler, Gina M. Caulkins, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• John A. Vaji Jr., Linda J. Vaji, to Christopher Korban, Felicia Brannon, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brenda L. Solomon Administratrix, Wilber L. Gower Estate, to Nelson H. Hoover, Melissa J. Hoover, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Paul W. Braun, Carol A. Braun, Ritzy Muckel, to David W. Muckel, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Daniel Z. Martin Jr., Esther W. Martin, to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, right of way, Buffalo Township, $1.
• New Berlin American Legion Home Association, to Benfer Miller American Legion, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Watson A. Hilbourne, to Anne Ross, Bryce Blankenagel, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Larry W. Platt, Jaye A. Platt, to Larry W. Platt, Jaye Platt, Michael S. Platt, Erik M. Platt, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Larry W. Platt, Jaye A. Platt, to Michael S. Platt, Erik M. Platt, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Larry W. Platt, Jaye A. Platt, to Michael S. Platt, Erik M. Platt, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Philip D. Keefer Trustee, Jane M. Keefer Trustee, Philip D. and Jane M. Keefer Living Trust, Philip D. Keefer Living Trust, Jane M. Keefer Living Trust, to Justin C. Smith, Beth Ann Smith, property in Buffalo Township, $253,125.
• Paul D. Shadle, Bonnie L. Shadle, to Pamela J. Hindman, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• John L. Gabel, Lorraine A. Gabel, to Leroy W. Gabel, Barbara K. Aunkst, property in Union Township, $1.
• Daneen K. Zaleski, to Kimberly A. Masser Revocable Trust, property in Union Township, $136,000.
• John D. Weaver, Emma N. Weaver, to East Central Investments LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gary O. Fairchild Administrator, Kathy J. Lear Administratrix, Barnett M. Fairchild Estate, to Logan Michael Aikey, Emily Christian Aikey, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• John A. Bauer, Nancy C. Bauer, to John and Nancy Bauer Irrevocable Grantor Trust, John Bauer Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Nancy Bauer Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Tracy B. Seebold Trustee, Jill B. Burnett Trustee, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Deborah E. Criswell, Lucas W. Criswell, Melinda S. Criswell to Lucas W. Criswell, Melinda S. Criswell, property in Kelly Township, $1.
