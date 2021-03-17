Northumberland County Sentences
• Michelle Ann Shade, 52, of Kulpmont, $25 fine plus costs for harassment; $25 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; $25 fine plus costs for a second count of disorderly conduct; $25 fine plus costs for a second count of harassment.
• Carl Andrew Marchetti, 61, of Kulpmont, $25 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; $25 fine plus costs for another count of disorderly conduct; $25 fine plus costs for harassment.
• Charles Ginck, 52, of Mount Carmel, $300 fine plus costs for altering or forging documents or plates.
• Terrence Brown, 35, of Philadelphia, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Plea court
• Denise L. Rupert, 38, of Williamsport, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI controlled substance, Schedule 1, second offense.
• Andrew R. McGill, 28, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance impaired ability.
• Skylar S. Moll, 23, of Selinsgrove, entered a guilty plea to one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. A second count and a separate felony count of criminal use of a communication facility were dismissed.
• Paul N. Burkhart, 43, of Ranson, W.Va., entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance impaired ability.
Sentences
• Austin M. Romberger, 22, of Lancaster, received two years probation for a no contest plea to misdemeanor terroristic threats to terrorize another person.
• Kaden D. Best, 21, of Swengel, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor criminal mischief damage property and 72 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI controlled substance metabolite first offense.
• Justin E. Knapp, 34, of Glen Lyon, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance impaired ability.
• William C. Page, 27, of Cogan Station, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Taylor M. Smith, 21, of Mifflinburg, received three months probation apiece for separate guilty pleas to four individual counts of misdemeanor intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered. Two felony counts of manufacture, delivery, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver were dismissed.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Prelminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearings held for court are due for formal arraignment April 26 at Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Austin David Shemory, 21, of Watsontown, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-person less than 16, corruption of minors and statutory sexual assault-4-8 years older and a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.
State Police At Milton DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges are pending against an unidentified 25-year-old Berwick man as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:58 p.m. March 13 at Kelly Square, Col. John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said the man was found to be under the influence of marijuana while driving a 1996 Honda Accord.
DUI
MILTON — An unnamed 41-year-old Milton man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 1:22 a.m. March 8 along Mahoning Street and Shakespeare Avenue, Milton, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2004 Saturn was stopped when it was discovered it had a registration plate belonging to a Honda. A smell of burnt marijuana was detected and the driver taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Two Northumberland County residents sustained injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 4:13 a.m. March 14 along Bush Road, west of Continental Boulevard, Derry Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Bradley O. Mingle, 21, of McEwensville, was traveling west in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went off the roadway in a left curve, struck a concrete bridge barrier, went across both travels lanes, struck a guide rail and overturned. Mingle and passenger Austin J. Hunt, 26, of Montandon, sustained suspected injuries, police noted. Neither were belted. Mingle was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with what police described as a suspected serious injury.
The crash remains under investigation.
1-vehicle crash
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A pair of suspected injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 2:11 a.m. March 12 along I-80 westbound, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Victoria L. Mowry, 28, of Milton, was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion west when it went out of control, struck a guide rail, went across both lanes of travel, off the north shoulder and struck an embankment. Mowry was belted and was not injured. Passenger Daniel M. Leary, 27, of Ashland, and an 8-year-old boy were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected injuries, police noted.
Mowry was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Darrell Blackman, 36, of Williamsport, has been charged with drug possession as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 5:45 p.m. March 13 at Route 15 and Deitrick Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a traffic stop was conducted on a 2005 Red Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Blackman, who was allegedly under the influence of marijuana.
Harassment
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Luis Hernandez, 26, of Harrisburg, has been charged following an alleged disturbance which occurred at 11:08 p.m. March 11 along Vindale Avenue, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Hernandez pushed a 23-year-old Easton woman to the floor, leaving a mark on her arm.
PVA violation
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a PFA violation, which is alleged to have occurred at 6 p.m. March 12 at 119 Timberhaven Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 24-year-old Lewisburg woman was listed by troopers as the victim.
Criminal mischief
EAST CHILLISQUAQE TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old woman reported to troopers that her mailbox was damaged.
The damage occurred between 1:30 p.m. March 12 and noon March 13 along Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Damage to the mailbox is estimated at $40.
Criminal mischief
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Damage to a plastic mailbox has been reported to troopers.
The damage was reported to have occurred between 1 p.m. March 12 and 11:15 a.m. March 13 along Snyder Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
A 58-year-old Milton woman reported the damage, estimated at $40.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Sunbury man has been charged after allegedly leaving Weis Markets, 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County, without paying for $97.69 worth of food items.
Samuel Derr was charged, troopers reported.
Theft
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Two catalytic converters, valued at $800 each, have been reported stolen.
Troopers said the converters were allegedly stolen between noon Nov. 1 and 6 p.m. March 6 from 966 Paddy Mountain Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Daniel Culp, 34, of Millmong, and Josephine Zechman, 61, of Mifflinburg, were listed as victims.
Found property
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A bag containing multiple items was found at 2:29 p.m. March 13 at 223 Lamplight Lane, Kelly Township Union County.
To claim the items, call police at 570-524-2662.
Union County
Deed transfers
• Janet L. Foresman administrator, Ronald L. Derr administrator, Jeffrey S. Derr estate to Janet L. Foresman, Ronald L. Derr, property in White Deer Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Bonnie L. Rupert, Dennis L. Rupert to Katina C. Stahl, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• 44 Market LLC, Timothy N. Turner member to John P. Kline, Sarah L. Kline, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Marlene Gabel, Vicki L. Jones to Ron Mapes, property in New Berlin, $1,571.50.
• Russell L. Lloyd, Cynthia J. Lloyd to Andrew H. Palazzo, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• New Berlin Boro to Dirt King LLC, property in New Berlin, $1.
• David R. Young, Connie J. Pawling-Young to Raymond R. Rimel Jr., property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jeffrey E. Thomas to Triple M Contracting Services LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Hartley irrevocable grantor trust, Theodore A. Hartley trustee, to Theodore A. Hartley, Diane M. Hartley, James W. Hartley Jr. property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Michael J. Tischio Jr., Cindy L. Tischio to Victor M. Montefour, Mary Jane Montefour, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Richard D. Alexander Jr., Monique C. Alexander to Senthilnathan Kannan, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lucille G. Herman by agent, Mischelle H. Van Buskirk agent to Muhammed Ali, property in East Buffalo Township, $225,000.
• Scott E. Paige, Betsy Paige, Sonia Van Horn, Jeffrey Van Horn, Jeffrey Van Horn, William H. Paige Jr. to John W. Lyons, Jessica L. Lyons, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Justin Buttrick to Bhogilal Patel, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Karen L. Fultz administrator, Michael L. Fultz estate, Karen L. Musser, Karen L. Fultz, Sharon K. Conner, Sharon K. Conner Fultz to Karen L. Fultz, Sharon K. Fultz Conner, property in Hartley Township, $82,667.
