District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Multiple charges have been filed against a Bristol, Conn., man who allegedly attempted to flee from officers during an incident which unfolded at 9:33 p.m. Sept. 28 at Westbrancy Highway and Raymond Lane, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Jeffrey Courneen, 36, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, driving under the influence, maximum speed limits, obedience to traffic control devices, traffic control signals, careless driving and reckless driving.
Police said a vehicle driven by Courneen was clocked traveling 79 mph in a 40 zone. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, they said it continued to travel north, made an illegal U-turn and traveled through a red light.
Courneen’s vehicle allegedly struck a patrol vehicle which attempted to block its path. He subsequently exited the vehicle and was restrained by officers.
Police said nine empty bottles of 100% spiced root beer were found in the vehicle, along with mixed-berry lemonade and a cup partially filled with an alcoholic beverage. Courneen refused to complete sobriety tests and refused a blood draw.
Possession
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic-violation charges have been filed against Brandon Poe, 24, of Montandon, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sept. 7 at 240 N. Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police stopped a vehicle motorcycle by Poe when they noticed it traveling at a high rate of speed with no lights on. He was allegedly found to be in possession of suboxone and a needle.
Poe has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, registration and certificate of title required, duties at stop signs, driving at safe speed, careless driving and required financial responsibility.
State Police At Milton DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Montoursville man has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 1:58 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 900 block of Westbranch Highway, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said Chad Beck was charged after a 2003 Ford F-150 XLT he was driving was observed swerving over lines multiple times.
Theft by deception
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Allenwood man has reported that fraudulent purchases were made on his debit card.
Scott Lindsey reported the following online purchases being made: Aaron’s Rental, $76.29 value; Verizon digital, $642.82 value; and T-Mobil, $598.80 value.
The alleged incidents occurred between 2:29 a.m. Sept. 15 and 12:58 p.m. Sept. 17 at 173 Southcreek Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 34-year-old Watsontown woman reported a case of identity theft, through the Department of Labor.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:01 a.m. Sept. 28 along Dietz Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. An investigation is ongoing.
Welfare fraud
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 53-year-old Montgomery man reported that someone attempted to obtain unemployment benefits using his personal information.
The incident was noted to have occurred at noon Sept. 20 along Cleveland Brothers Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an identity theft.
Melissa Raup, 39, of Watsontown, was noted as the victim of the incident which occurred at noon Sept. 27 at 2293 Main St., Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Middleburg man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 8:32 p.m. Aug. 31 along Middle and Bailey Hill roads, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was stopped and Douglas Klugh arrested.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
McCLURE — Two minor injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 10:58 a.m. Oct. 2 along Route 522 at East Specht Street, McClure, Snyder County.
A 2005 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Andrew J. Pillot, 31, of Beaver Springs, was traveling west when it attempted a left turn into a parking lot and struck head-on an eastbound 2016 Volkswagen GTI driven by Carter R. Freed, 22, of Lewistown. Freed and a passenger in the Chrysler, Morgan L. Syers-Baine, 22, of Beaver Springs, sustained suspected minor injuries, police noted. Seat belts were worn, police reported.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Winfield man sustained a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:52 p.m. Sept. 25 along Route 522, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2008 Volvo S40 driven by Halvor Aakhus, 40, of Beaver Springs was entering Route 522 from a driveway when it stopped upon noticing an approaching 2006 Harley-Davidson V-Rod driven by Fanz Klosner, 51, of Winfield.
Klosner laid the motorcycle down, skidded along Route 522 and struck the Volvo, troopers said.
Aakhus was belted and not injured, troopers said. Klosner, who was wearing a helmet, sustained a suspected minor injury.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:50 p.m. Sept. 30 at Lori Lane and Panera Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Trooper said a 2006 Ford 500 driven by Wynn Albright, 19, of Newport, was attempting to cross Lori Lane when it was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Jacquelyn Weaver, 28, of Middleburg.
Both drivers were belted and not injured. Troopers charged Albright with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Two possible injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:05 a.m. Sept. 17 along Route 522, east of Snyder Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2009 Nissan 370Z driven by Shawn Stoner, 28, of Bunrham, swerved, struck a guide rail and rolled.
Burnham and passenger Bruce Hoffman, 43, of Mount Pleasant Mills, were both belted and sustained possible injuries. Stoner was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle into parked vehicle
McCLURE — No one was injured after a vehicle struck a parked vehicle at 12:59 p.m. Oct. 2 along West Specht Street, west of Zellers Street, McClure, Snyder County.
A 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Zachary R. Neff, 33, of McClure, was traveling west when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel and struck a legally parked 2021 Nissan Altima, troopers reported. Neff was belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 2002 Ford Explorer became disabled at 5 a.m. Sept. 9 along Middle Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
The vehicle was traveling north in the parking lot of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church when it went down an embankment, bottomed out at the base of the hill, continued north through the lower parking lot, across grass and onto Bailey Hill Road, off the right side of the roadway, back onto the roadway and became disabled, police noted.
Strangulation
BEAVERTOWN — Barry Stahl, 47, of Beavertown, has been charged after allegedly stranging and striking Kristie Weaver, 44, of Beavertown.
Charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment have been filed as a result of the alleged incident, which occurred at 7 :26 p.m. Sept. 22 at 116 S. Center St., Beavertown.
Stahl was locked up in the Snyder County Prison in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Harassment
BEAVERTOWN — A 44-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was charged as the result of a domestic disturbance which occurred at 9:02 p.m. Sept. 30 along Cara Street, Beavertown.
A 45-year-old Beavertown woman was the alleged victim.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which an $1,800 direct deposit check for William Coiley, 70, of Selinsgrove, was sent to an account he did not authorize.
The alleged incident occurred at 5:17 p.m. Sept. 3 at 3 S. Chesnut St., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone made numerous fraudulent purchases using the bank account of a 20-year-old Selinsgrove man, police reported.
The incident was reported between 8 a.m. Sept. 29 and 10:45 a.m. Sept. 30 along Route 204, Penn Township, Snyder County. Purchases totaling $1,548.88 were made without the victim’s knowledge, police noted.
An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone cashed an unauthorized check from the bank account of a 70-year-old Selinsgrove woman, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 8 a.m. Sept. 23 and 11:36 a.m. Sept. 28 along Attig Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Someone allegedly cashed a $1,772.99 check without knowledge of the victim.
An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said someone switched the direct deposit information for the unemployment claims of a 55-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman.
Troopers said $4,710 in benefits was stolen at 1:17 p.m. Sept. 30 along Heister Valley Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.