Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas
The following sentences were handed down:
• Daniel Leroy Burley, 56, of Muncy, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Steven Hoffman, 57, of Kulpmont, two years’ probation, $250 fine plus costs for terroristic threats.
• Logan Mathias, 25, of Watsontown, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Kenneth Sobol, 69, of Elysburg, five years’ probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Adam Weaver, 35, of Renovo, two years’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for false reports; 2 years’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for accidents involving death or injury.
• Alec Salter, 52, of Northumberland, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for escape.
• Robert Pesarchick, 52, of Coal Township, six months’ probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jamie Mariano, 38, of Shamokin, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Thomas Krist, 31, of Sunbury, six months’ probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Dwayne Beachel, 45, of Millmont, six months’ probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Spencer Barron, 44, of Mount Carmel, 3 to 12 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Justin Wall, 29, of Selinsgrove, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• John Straub Jr., 42, of Shamokin, nine to 23 months in county jail, approval of a home plan, costs of prosecution for failing to comply with Megan’s Law registration requirements.
• Justin Santiago, 25, of Brooklyn, N.Y., one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal mischief; 18 months’ probation, $250 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Amber Hilbert, 31, of Shamokin Dam, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Aaron Crawford, 40, no address listed, six to 12 months in county jail, $2,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Ethan Stephens, 22, of Allenwood, 2 years’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Anthony Snyder, 36, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Jose Navarro, 48, of Shamokin, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana; $50 fine plus costs for an additional count of possessing a small amount of marijuana; $50 fine plus costs for a third count of possessing a small amount of marijuana; $25 fine plus costs for failing to wear a seat belt; $71 fine plus costs for speeding.
• Richard Michaels, 73, of Sunbury, six months’ probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jesse Pindle, 22, of Sunbury, $25 fine plus costs, $429.75 restitution to Brenna Dewalt for disorderly conduct.
• Derrick Allen, 30, of Edgewood, Maryland, time served to 12 months in county jail, $250 fine plus costs for possessing an instrument of crime; time served to 12 months in county jail, $250 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Stacy Rudy, 28, of Mount Carmel, nine months to three years in state prison, 182 days credit for time served, costs of prosecution for endangering the welfare of children.
• Gregory Cotner, 52, of Milton, 18 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for corruption of minors.
• Gregory Edmond, 61, of Sunbury, 6 to 12 months in county jail, costs of prosecution for simple assault.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Allegations waived or held were scheduled for formal arraignment Monday, April 25 in Union County Court.
• Damien S. Walter, 32, of Middleburg, waived a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver to court. Misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia were also waived.
• Christian D. Zinchini, 30, of Lewisburg, had misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and summary allegations of duties at a stop sign and exceeding 35 mph limit in urban district by 38 mph held for court.
District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Allegations waived or held were scheduled for formal arraignment Monday, April 25 in Union County Court
• Marc C. Azinger, 58, of Lewisburg, waived a first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, DUI highest rate of alcohol and a second offense misdemeanor count of DUI blood alcohol count .02% or greater to court. Summary allegations including failure to report accident to police, careless driving, reckless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and others were also waived.
• David A. Gockley, 26, of Winfield, had felony counts of theft by unlawful taking moveable property, receiving stolen property held for court. Misdemeanor allegations of marijuana small amount for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia were also held.
• Misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and recklessly endangering another person filed against Cheyenne E. Kauffman, 23, of Port Royal, were withdrawn. Summary allegations of careless driving and disregard traffic lane (single) were moved to traffic citations.
• Clayton J. Reed, 21, of Mifflinburg, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of unlawful operation of ATV or snowmobile under the influence, operations on streets and highways and duty to stop and provide accident reports were also waived.
• Mary L. Sim, 61, of Mifflinburg, had felony counts of burglary overnight accommodation no person present, criminal trespass enter structure and misdemeanor allegations of theft by unlawful taking moveable property and receiving stolen property held for court.
• Brandon L. Snyder, 35, of New Columbia, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3 ,DUI controlled substance metabolite and DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court. Summary allegations including driving without a license and disregard traffic lane were also waived.
State Police At Selinsgrove Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a larger truck with a white cab and no license plate lost a portion of a load of doors it was hauling.
One of the doors damaged the grill of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William Danley, 29, of Sunbury. The truck fled the scene.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred at 7:47 p.m. Feb. 25 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Firearms violation
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged Jesse Beavers, 35, of Middleburg, after receiving reports of a firearms violation from Stuck Ridge Guns, Mount Pleasant Mills.
The incident was reported at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at 7415 Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Michael Irion, 41, of Muncy, was charged following a disturbance.
The incident was reported at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at 2019 E. Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harrassment
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — Kristen Calhoun, 42, of Jersey Shore, was charged after allegedly shoving a 42-year-old Jersey Shore man to the ground.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 28 along First Fork Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Lilly Hanlin, 18, of Williamsport, reported a theft of $678 from her bank account, via CashApp.
The incident occurred at 3:14 p.m. March 1 on Clayton Ave., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
