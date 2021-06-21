LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum will be holding a virtual pet show.
Photo submissions are due July 11 and will be featured in a Virtual Pet Show SlideShow, to be held Saturday, July 17, when the winners will be announced.
To register, participants can submit a photo of their pet to be included in one of the following categories: Cutest Pet; Biggest Pet; Smallest Pet; Most Unique Pet; Grumpiest Cat (cats only); Pet/Owner Look Alike (photo of pet and owner required); and Best Trick (video submission only, no more than 2 minutes).
The entry fee is $5 per participant. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each category.
For more information about the LCM and to register for these events, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. For more information, email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
