UNION COUNTY— The Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg has amended its 2021 board meeting dates.
The Board of Trustees for the Herr Memorial Library will meet via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.
The following dates have been approved: Feb. 16, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.
Links to attend the meetings will be listed on www.unionCountyLibraries.org/info/library-boards.
All meetings are open to the public. For more information on the board meetings, contact the Herr Memorial Library at 570-966-0831 or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org.
