PITTSBURGH — The Stevie Awards recently announced that UPMC Health Plan is one of 10 top winners of the 2021 Grand Stevie Awards for outstanding customer service and innovation.
Grand Stevie trophies are awarded to companies that submit an exceptional body of work for the competition. The award was created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Judges include many of the world’s most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators.
More than 2,300 nominations in 51 nations were considered in this year’s competition. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals on nine specialized judging committees.
By category, the health plan earned a total of five Gold Stevie Awards for its sales, customer service excellence, and innovation, including: Best Back-Office Customer Service Team, Sales Support Team of the Year, and Innovation in Customer Service.
The health plan also earned a Bronze Stevie Award for Best Contact Center of the Year; and two Silver Stevie Awards for Best Customer Feedback Strategy and Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team.
“Being responsive and proactive to the needs of our members and customers is what we do best at UPMC Health Plan. The Grand Stevie Award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team members and we are very happy to receive this award,” said Anne Palmerine, vice president of customer engagement and enrollment for UPMC Health Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.