Music collective opens enrollment

WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective’s open enrollment runs through Saturday, Dec. 17. Enrollment is open for both in-person and virtual private lessons on guitar, vocals, bass, keyboards and drums.
The winter semester begins Jan. 9, and runs for 15 weeks.
Classes and workshops are offered at no additional charge to those students enrolled in private lessons at the collective.
“I’ve loved music ever since I was little, but never had the opportunity to get involved with it,” said Leah Batman, UMC senior student. “That was until I heard about the collective at the age of 8 and my world turned upside-down. Over the years, my love of music has grown from a hobby into a passion, and it is now what I want to do for the rest of my life. That is all thanks to the collective. It has given me opportunities most kids my age could never dream of, and it has taught me so much about music and life. It broke me out of my shell at a very young age and has since shaped me into the person I am today. Over the past nine years, the collective has been a lot of work, but, if you ask me, I’d say it’s definitely worth it!”
Throughout the collective’s semester, a performance program will be staged at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport. Performances are scheduled for Jan. 28, March 10-11, and April 28-29.
