NEW COLUMBIA — Private aerospace has become a frequent customer of busy company with a plant in New Columbia.
“We have seen probably our largest uptick in the space and vacuum industry,” said Brad Connor, TPS Thermal Product Solutions director of engineering. “(It) has gone more into the public sector in the last couple of years. Companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.”
Industrial ovens produced by TPS can be ordered which test products such as packaged foods at a steady temperature. Or a unit can be made to go from very cold to very hot in a short amount of time, conditions typical in an aerospace setting.
“If you were trying to test a computer chip to see where it fails, you would run it high temperature, low temperature and try and stress it,” Connor explained.
Connor and Kelli Stimely, TPS director of human resources and safety, explained that while private aerospace is taking off, there are still plenty of more “down to earth” applications for TPS industrial ovens and environmental chambers.
Among them, production of medical devices, batteries, semiconductors and virtually anything which has to sustain extreme temperatures. Curing ovens made by TPS also help to harden metal parts and paint used in cars and trucks.
Employees in New Columbia produce standard stock products and made-to-order items under brand names including Tenny, Luminaire, Gruenberg and Blue M. Dry sterilizers, Stimely noted, were preferred in many cases to “wet” autoclaves. They have also been in demand since the start of the pandemic.
The process begins with metal fabrication using computer-assisted laser cutters, punch presses and more familiar machines used to shape the steel used in TPS products. From there, employees put the parts together and outfit the result with what is needed for the final product to function.
Stimely stressed that the New Columbia plant was a great place to work. A climate controlled building was not only warm in the winter but also cooled in the summer to make welding comfortable year-round. Clean, bright working conditions were also a plus.
Employees were needed from entry-level to skilled trades, Stimely said. Most positions start at $15 per hour, depending on the assignment, full time with benefits.
Connor noted that positive attitude and a willingness to learn were the keys to success. TPS, he added, was not afraid to train people.
An application could be completed at www.tpsovens.com/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.