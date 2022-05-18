MILTON — Reservations are now being accepted for the Milton High School Alumni Association Emeritus Reunion, to be held Sunday, June 12, at the Watson Inn, Watsontown.
A meal choice of roast pork, filled chicken breast and vegetable pasta will be available. The cost will be $17 per person, with checks to be made payable to the MAHS Alumni Association.
When making reservations, ladies should note their maiden name. All participants should note their class year, and which class they wish to sit with.
To make a reservation, call Nancy at 570-742-4924.
