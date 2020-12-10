ALLENWOOD — The leader of the union representing corrections officers at the United Stated Prison Allenwood said Thursday the attack on two officers earlier in the week was a "stark reminder of the unpredictable and violent nature of the vital work" done by employees.
Shane Fausey, Council of Prison Locals national president, noted the efforts in seeking justice for Officer Dale Franquet and a partner would not cease.
"The quick and decisive actions of both officers, even at the risk of their own personal safety, are nothing short of heroic and resulted in quickly bringing an end to a potentially deadly situation," he said in a statement. "Please continue to pray for both officers, their families, and their coworkers as they continue to recover from this senseless tragedy."
Franquet, 51, of Mifflinburg, sustained a severe injury to an eye in the incident with the inmate. His brother Jeff said earlier this week that the prognosis for saving the eye was not good. He added that the "shank" allegedly used in the incident touched his brother's brain.
A Geisinger spokesman confirmed Thursday that Franquet was still in critical condition. Suzanne Brown, Allenwood executive assistant, noted the Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.