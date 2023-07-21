MILTON — Nearly 250 people voted in this year’s Fourth of July Window decorating contest, organized by the Downtown Milton Merchants Association.
“It went pretty well. We had 21 participants on the ballots,” said Elaine Pfeil, of the Tarry Shop and the Downtown Milton Merchants Association. “People made festive windows and it was really fun.”
Jocelyn Osterhoudt, one of the voters, was selected to win a cash prize comprised of gifts made my participating merchants. Baked By Brina took first prize in the window decorating contest, while Charlie’s Corner placed second and Milton Savings Bank placed third.
This was the third year that the Downtown Milton Merchants Association held the Fourth of July window decorating contest.
