Baked by Brina

Jocelyn Osterhoudt, the winning voter in the Fourth of July window decorating contest, accepts a cash prize from Elaine Pfeil, of the Downtown Milton Merchants Association. The prize was presented in front of the winning merchant, Baked By Brina.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — Nearly 250 people voted in this year’s Fourth of July Window decorating contest, organized by the Downtown Milton Merchants Association.

“It went pretty well. We had 21 participants on the ballots,” said Elaine Pfeil, of the Tarry Shop and the Downtown Milton Merchants Association. “People made festive windows and it was really fun.”

